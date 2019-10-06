Newspaper headlines: Meghan's dad speaks out and PM 'dares' the Queen

By BBC News Staff
  • 6 October 2019
Image caption The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father, Thomas Markle, tells the Mail on Sunday why he gave the paper a personal letter written by Meghan. He says he did so because its existence was acknowledged by unnamed friends of the duchess in a US celebrity magazine. The letter's publication is now the subject of a court battle.
Image caption More royal news leads the Observer, as more details emerge about the Duke of Sussex's action against two newspaper groups over alleged phone-hacking.
Image caption "Sack me if you dare", declares the Sunday Times, which says Boris Johnson will goad the Queen to fire him rather than resign over Brexit. The paper says that a monarch last sacked a PM in 1834. It adds that the warning is "an unprecedented escalation of the constitutional crisis".
Image caption Senior ministers have raised the prospect of Nigel Farage becoming Britain's EU ambassador in the event of a Brexit delay, the Sunday Telegraph reports. The paper says Boris Johnson could also "veto the EU's seven-year budget" in a bid to "disrupt" the bloc if he's forced to postpone.
Image caption Meanwhile, Mr Johnson says there will be "no more dither, no more delay" in the Sunday Express as he insists that MPs do back his new Brexit deal.
Image caption "No justice for AJ assault", says the People on news that police have shelved an investigation into an alleged assault on the dancer AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror carries an interview with actor Vinnie Jones, his first following the death of his wife Tanya.
Image caption Britons should brace for a 100-day storm warning, according to the Daily Star Sunday, which says "gale-force winds" will hit the UK as forecasters say bad weather could last three months.