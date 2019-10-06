Newspaper headlines: PM's last-ditch Brexit bid and Joker film outrage

  • 6 October 2019
Image caption Boris Johnson is in talks to save his proposed Brexit deal, according to the Times, which says the PM used a "round of calls to EU capitals" to keep his idea to solve the Irish border problem alive. The situation is described by the Finnish premier as a "big mess".
Image caption The PM could launch legal action to ensure no-deal remains possible, reports the Daily Telegraph. The paper says Mr Johnson is "willing to go to the Supreme Court" in a bid to get around the so-called Benn Act, which requires him to ask for a delay if he does not secure a deal.
Image caption France and Irish Republic "unite to frustrate" Mr Johnson, says Monday's i, which rounds up many of the latest Brexit developments. It says EU officials "admit both sides" are playing a "blame game".
Image caption A "defiant" Mr Johnson has once again insisted the UK will leave the EU by 31 October in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Express reports.
Image caption "Squat a nerve!" says the Metro, which reports claims in the Sunday papers that Mr Johnson will stay in Downing Street if he is removed from office by MPs.
Image caption A no-deal Brexit could lead to shortages of vital drugs, says the Mirror, which reports the view of medical experts who are warning about treatment for patients with conditions such as cancer.
Image caption A former High Court judge writes in the Daily Mail that there were "no effective interrogations" during a "flawed" independent inquiry into the Met Police's investigation of a bogus VIP sex abuse ring.
Image caption An exclusive on the front page of the Guardian finds the data of thousands of people are unknowingly held on a "secret" counter-terror database. The paper says people have been referred to the controversial anti-radicalisation programme, Prevent, without their knowledge.
Image caption The Sun says disgraced pop star Gary Glitter is due to "rake in a fortune" with the release of the hit new film Joker as one of his songs scores a key scene.
Image caption The family of a man who died following his appearance on the now-cancelled Jeremy Kyle Show have requested footage from broadcaster ITV, the Daily Star says.