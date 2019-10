Image caption

A Brexit deal is now "essentially impossible" before the end of the month, reports the Daily Telegraph. The paper's story, based on a No 10 source, suggests German Chancellor Angela Merkel's insistence that Northern Ireland must stay aligned with the EU is "the death knell" for a deal. Last month, MPs passed a bill in Parliament saying that if no deal was reached between the UK and EU by 19 October then Boris Johnson must write to the EU and seek an extension to the deadline.