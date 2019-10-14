Newspaper headlines: Brexit plans 'baffle' and 'fury' at EU

Image caption "Johnson's hopes for a swift Brexit deal dented as proposals baffle EU", is the headline on the front of the Financial Times. The paper reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hopes of securing a Brexit deal before an EU summit this week are in "jeopardy" after Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, said the PM's proposals for the island of Ireland were fiendishly complex.
Image caption EU negotiators are demanding more concessions from Mr Johnson as the "price" for securing a Brexit deal at this week's EU summit, the Times reports. The paper says Mr Barnier is understood to have told Britain's chief negotiator, David Frost, that to get a deal Downing Street will have to give further ground on a customs agreement for Northern Ireland.
Image caption The EU's demands for concessions have prompted "fury" from Brexiteers, the Daily Telegraph reports. It quotes former cabinet minister Owen Paterson saying the EU leaders "keep chiselling for more concessions... The point comes when you have to say enough is enough".
Image caption The i reports the prime minister is coming under "attack" from DUP MPs and Brexiteers unhappy with his proposals on Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, there are "fears that agreement is slipping away after [the] EU's chief negotiator described intensive weekend talks as 'difficult'", the paper says.
Image caption But Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg claims the government's situation "looks a lot more positive", the Metro reports. It says the Brexiteer has hinted the cabinet will compromise to get a deal.
Image caption The Daily Mail focuses on Monday's Queen's Speech, which it says will include plans for tougher sentences for foreign criminals and child abusers. Jail terms for those who "sneak" back into the UK after being deported would be lengthened from weeks to years under the proposals, the paper reports, and rapists and killers would serve at least two-thirds of their sentences.
Image caption The Daily Express describes the proposals as the prime minister's "blitz on crooks".
Image caption The Guardian says Mr Johnson is using the Queen's Speech to "thrust law and order on to [the] agenda" at a crucial time for Brexit negotiations. The paper quotes warnings from critics that the tougher sentences would put more pressure on overcrowded jails. And the shadow home secretary calls the Queen's Speech a "farcical... uncosted wishlist".
Image caption Charlotte Charles, the mother of a British teenager who died in a crash, wants to meet the American woman suspected of killing him, the Daily Mirror reports. Ms Charles few to the US on Sunday in the hope of meeting Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, who is a suspect in the crash.
Image caption Jamie Vardy has deleted his former England football teammate Wayne Rooney from his Instagram amid a row over leaks to the Sun, the tabloid reports. "I don't like Roo anymore," is its headline.
Image caption Television fitness teacher Mr Motivator wants his ashes fed to mourners at his funeral, the Daily Star reports. The daytime TV personality "wants to mix them with with fish paste to put in sandwiches", says the tabloid.