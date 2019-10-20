Newspaper headlines: Brexit deal chances assessed on front pages

By BBC News Staff
  • 20 October 2019
Image caption The papers look ahead to the prospect of a fresh Brexit vote in Parliament on Monday - and there are mixed opinions about the chances of a majority of MPs backing Boris Johnson's deal. According to the Financial Times, there is "growing confidence in Downing Street that he can overcome a series of setbacks at the weekend and now has the support of the 320 MPs needed for victory".
Image caption "Now we have the numbers," is the Metro's headline, as it quotes Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab telling the BBC "a lot of people say 'get this done and move on'". However, the paper notes that opponents aim to alter the bill with "dozens of amendments", including those aimed at "tacking on" a UK-wide customs union with the EU and a further referendum.
Image caption Labour will back the deal, reports the i, but only if it is put to another public vote for approval. Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer told the BBC's Andrew Marr show on Sunday: "It's got to go back to the public."
Image caption However, the Daily Mail suggests Downing Street is furious with Labour, accusing the party of "trying to cancel Brexit by sabotaging withdrawal legislation" with one amendment seeking a fresh referendum and another designed to keep the UK tied to the EU's customs union.
Image caption The Guardian backs up that line, describing Mr Johnson as facing a "new threat as Labour declared that it would seek the backing of rebel Tories and the DUP for amendments that would force him to drop the deal - or accept a softer Brexit".
Image caption The Times quotes a cabinet minister saying the amendments "could leave [the PM] with no choice but to accept an extension and make a renewed push for a general election". In any case, the paper adds, Speaker John Bercow is set to prevent the vote going ahead, on the grounds the government already had the chance to press ahead with it on Saturday and withdrew it.
Image caption "How dare they!" rages the Daily Express. The paper quotes reports suggesting Brussels is considering granting an extension to the Brexit process until February next year, after the prime minister was compelled by Parliament to request the postponement of the UK's exit.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph describes a "guerrilla war" from a "rebel alliance" of MPs who are determined to stop the UK leaving the EU at the end of the month. "Yesterday the 'fragile but sincere coalition of people' backing Mr Johnson's deal appeared to be under threat," the paper says.
Image caption "It's BoJo v Brexit bandits: Round 2," is how the Sun sums up the situation. However, its lead story focuses on "bad blood" between royal brothers the Dukes of Sussex and Cambridge, after Harry was quoted in a documentary saying he and William were on "different paths".
Image caption The Daily Mirror reports claims from workers at online retail giant Amazon's largest UK warehouse in Essex, who liken their treatment to "modern slavery". Amazon is quoted as responding: "We do not recognise these allegations as an accurate portrayal of activities in our building. Tilbury fulfilment centre is a safe and positive workplace."
Image caption Finally, the Daily Star predicts an "Indian summer", with highs of 21C (70F) by Thursday, thanks to a "warm plume" from the continent. However, it says a "Halloween chiller", with temperatures of -6C (21F), will follow.