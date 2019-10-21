Newspaper headlines: Johnson in 'final push' and 'fears for Harry'

By BBC News Staff
  • 21 October 2019
Image caption Boris Johnson is making a final attempt to force Brexit through by the end of the month amid growing signs he is planning to once again push for a general election, the Guardian reports. The paper says the prime minister is to ask MPs to back him in two crucial votes on Tuesday - one on his withdrawal agreement bill, and the other on his plans to "ram" the legislation through the Commons by the end of Thursday.
Image caption The i says there is "fury" at the speed with which the prime minister is trying to force through his Brexit legislation. It says MPs have complained of being asked to vote for a "blind Brexit".
Image caption Mr Johnson would sooner abandon his withdrawal agreement bill than accept amendments to it from other MPs, according to the Daily Telegraph. If amendments such as a second referendum are passed by MPs, the prime minister is expected to accept the need for a Brexit extension - and then call an immediate general election, the paper adds.
Image caption "Out of order!", the Daily Express declares on its front page, as it focuses on another element of the Brexit developments. The paper says "raging" MPs accused Commons Speaker John Bercow of "shameless bias" after he blocked a vote on Mr Johnson's Brexit deal on Monday.
Image caption In other news, the Metro leads on the BBC's story that Prince William is "worried" about his brother, Prince Harry. The Duke of Cambridge is reported to have said he hopes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are "all right", according to a Kensington Palace source, amid concerns the couple are "in a fragile place".
Image caption The same story leads the Daily Mail, which notes Harry and Meghan had spoken of their struggles coping as royals. The paper quotes Prince Harry as telling an ITV documentary that he and his brother were travelling on "different paths".
Image caption "My fears for fragile Harry" is the Sun's front-page headline. The paper says Prince William's concerns about his brother came hours after Prince Harry appeared to admit to a rift between the pair in the ITV documentary.
Image caption The Daily Mirror also features images of Prince Harry and his brother - but it leads on another story, about footballers being over three times more likely to die from dementia than those of the same age in the rest of the population. Footballers also face a greater risk of other conditions such as motor neurone disease and Parkinson's, the study quoted by the paper finds.
Image caption The Times reports that the UK's population is set to increase by three million over the next decade - with 80% of this growth driven by immigration. The paper says the Office for National Statistics expects the population to hit 70 million in the next decade, with growth quicker in England than elsewhere in the UK.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on a report that a Russian cyber espionage unit hacked Iranian hackers to lead attacks in more than 35 countries. The Turla group allegedly hijacked the tools of OilRig, a group linked to Tehran, according to a two-year probe by the UK and US.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star reports that Britons were grounded when an airport was shut down because of a Sir Cliff Richard cardboard cut-out being stolen from duty-free.