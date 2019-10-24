Newspaper headlines: 'Tomb of steel' and 'why were warnings ignored?'

Image caption Many of the papers feature images of the white refrigerated container in which 39 bodies were found

Photographs of the white refrigerated container in which 39 bodies were found appear on many of Thursday's front pages.

The Daily Mirror calls it "The tomb of steel".

The Daily Telegraph says police are investigating a suspected Irish people-smuggling ring in connection with the deaths.

"Why were warnings ignored?", asks the Daily Mail in its headline. The paper says the National Crime Agency had warned three years ago that people smugglers were switching to Purfleet - the port in Essex thought to have been used by the container.

The Times says officials had failed to heed repeated warnings about criminal gangs smuggling migrants in refrigerated containers.

The metal-sided trailers are used, according to the Daily Mirror, because their human cargo cannot be detected by thermal imaging cameras used at ports.

The paper suggests that checks on containers from ports such as Zeebrugge are "almost non-existent".

The Telegraph describes "Belgium as the new battleground in the fight against illegal immigrants", while analysis in the Guardian blames government policy for the deaths, saying smugglers use life-threatening methods to reach Britain when safe and legal routes are shut down.

The i says spot checks have now been increased on lorries arriving in the UK. But its editor asks: How long will these continue?

While the Financial Times and the Guardian report splits within Boris Johnson's cabinet over how to proceed with Brexit, both papers also suggest there are disagreements within Labour as well.

The FT says 140 Labour MPs have signalled to whips they would not vote for an early election, even if ordered to. One backbencher explained they fear a "massacre" at the polls.

According to the Guardian, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing "significant pressure" to resist any government calls for an election.

Responding to Wednesday's National Audit Office report that suggested fracking was "years behind schedule", the Sun declares it a "scandal that the fracking revolution was strangled at birth".

The paper blames a green social media for terrifying the public, using what it calls "out-of-date and debunked US stories".

The Telegraph reports that a cross party group of MPs will table an amendment to ban fracking in Thursday's Queen's speech debate.

The paper says it is just one of a series of planned disruptive amendments.

Several newspapers report that smart motorways - which have hard shoulders that should be used only at peak times - are "a bit too smart".

The head of Highways England has admitted that drivers do not understand when to use them.

The Mail says drivers have also been killed because of delays in installing technology to spot broken down vehicles. The extra kit is now being added on existing motorways.

The FT reports that the UK will need to spend £240bn on installing an average of 4,000 electric vehicle charging points and heat pumps a day if the government is to meet its target to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Twenty-five million charging points are required.

The Telegraph suggests living near such a point boosts the value of properties nearby.

And finally, The mystery of why the Bayeux Tapestry is so long and thin has finally been solved, according to the Telegraph.

A professor of art history, Christopher Norton from the University of York, has found that the embroidery's measurements fit perfectly into a long forgotten area of Bayeux Cathedral.

Prof Norton tells the Times his suggestion will rattle fellow historians. But another art historian backs the theory, adding the match with the cathedral's dimensions also implied that the tapestry was made locally.