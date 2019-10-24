Newspaper headlines: Johnson challenges Corbyn to end 'deadlock'

  • 24 October 2019
Boris Johnson's call for MPs to back a pre-Christmas general election leads most of Friday's papers. The Guardian says the prime minister's request for a 12 December poll means he has abandoned his "do or die" pledge for the UK to leave the EU by 31 October.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was challenged by Mr Johnson to "end this nightmare" by backing the early poll, the Daily Telegraph says. The prime minister has said he will bring back his currently "paused" Brexit bill and give Parliament until 6 November to scrutinise it if MPs agree to back his plan.
In calling for an election, Mr Johnson argued a "broken Parliament" was responsible for the current Brexit deadlock, says the Financial Times. For the paper, Mr Johnson "daring" MPs to back a pre-Christmas election is his attempt to regain the initiative after he was defeated in a Commons vote on the timetable for his Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Tuesday.
The Metro picks up on the fact that Mr Johnson's proposed election date could mean nativity plays being under threat, as schools halls are turned into polling stations.
The Times focuses on another angle of the story. It reports that Mr Corbyn was, on Thursday night, still considering backing the election call, despite massive pressure from his own party to reject it. The Labour leader insisted in an interview that no final decision had been taken on the matter, despite Labour's chief whip moments earlier sending MPs instructions to abstain on Monday's vote.
The i describes the situation as a "Christmas election stand-off".
In other news, Chinese gangsters are feared to be behind the deaths of 39 people found in a lorry in Essex, the Mirror says. The paper suggests "snakehead thugs" may have plotted the journey as part of a lucrative people-smuggling ring.
Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads on news that the NHS in England has agreed a deal with the producer of a "wonder drug" for people with cystic fibrosis. For years, campaigners have fought for access to the medicine.
"The day you made your voice heard", is the Daily Mail's take on that announcement and another story - Barclay's "climb-down" over plans to stop letting customers withdraw cash at post offices. The paper campaigned on both issues.
The Daily Star reports that the BBC has been described as "unsustainable" and "damaged" in a new report, which warned the broadcaster will lose a generation of licence fee payers.
And finally, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards chased a burglar out of his home and into the street - while wearing his pyjamas, according to the Sun. The paper says the raider escaped by driving off in the star's Mercedes.