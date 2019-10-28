Image caption

The billionaire twins who own the Daily Telegraph have pumped nearly £500m into their "ailing business empire" over the last two years, the Financial Times reports. David and Frederick Barclay, 85, are now considering selling their national newspaper and The Ritz hotel, the FT says. The brothers have not commented on the claims. Meanwhile, analysis by the paper suggests a link between "inflammatory" language used in Parliament and the volume of "toxic" posts on Twitter.