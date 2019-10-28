IS chief dead and winter UK general election likely
By BBC News Staff
- 28 October 2019
The Metro is one of many papers to focus on the death of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a raid by US forces in Syria. The paper leads on quotes from President Donald Trump who said the fugitive "died like a dog". In sport, the paper looks ahead to Saturday's Rugby World Cup final - declaring "now bring on the Boks!"