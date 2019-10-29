Newspaper headlines: Election row and daily painkillers 'help tackle depression'

By BBC News Staff
  • 29 October 2019
Image caption The Metro leads on the prime minister's latest attempt at securing an early general election. Boris Johnson will try again to gain support in the Commons for a December poll on Tuesday, after losing a vote on Monday. Mr Johnson says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is now "snookered".
Image caption The Financial Times describes Mr Johnson's new bid for a 12 December election as a "high-stakes gamble". As election discussions continue, the PM's Brexit deal has been put "on ice", the FT says.
Image caption But the Guardian says Mr Johnson is "abandoning" his Withdrawal Agreement Bill altogether. A No 10 source told the newspaper the bill would not be brought back - a stance confirmed by cabinet member Jacob-Rees Mogg when he addressed the Commons late on Monday night.
Image caption The PM's "dramatic final push" for an election is a "Christmas gamble", the Daily Mail reports. The paper also draws attention to the concerns of some of the smaller parties - whose votes could be crucial - such as that a poll outside university term time could "disenfranchise" students.
Image caption This "squabble" over the exact date of an election could thwart the PM's final bid for a pre-Christmas poll, the Times says. The paper's lead story focuses not on Brexit but on painkillers. It says a study suggests taking two painkillers a day can help to tackle depression.
Image caption Back at Westminster, the i says the PM faces "Tory backlash" over his push for an election. All Tory MPs backed Mr Johnson's motion for an election on Monday - but the paper says senior MPs in the party fear they will be punished by voters.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Express describes Mr Johnson's fourth attempt to trigger an early election as defiant. It quotes the prime minister's words to his rivals in Parliament on Monday night: "You can no longer hold this country hostage."
Image caption The Sun also reports Mr Johnson's push for an election in a favourable light, focusing on the Labour leader's decision not to vote for an election. Jeremy Corbyn "chickened out again", the tabloid says. It describes the back-and-forth discussions about an election as "Brexmas agony".
Image caption The "shame of Keith Vaz" is the Daily Mirror's lead story. The Commons standards body recommended the MP be suspended for six months after it found "compelling evidence" he offered to pay for a class A drug and had paid-for sex in August 2016.
Image caption And finally... naturalist Chris Packham has repeated his call for bosses of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! to stop using wildlife in its infamous Bushtucker trial challenges, the Daily Star reports. The TV presenter says games on the show amount to animal abuse.