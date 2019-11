Image caption

The i newspaper also leads with a health story, reporting that scientists have been brought "fresh hope of finding a cure" to Alzheimer's disease. The paper tells the story of a woman from Colombia who has a rare genetic mutation which causes early onset Alzheimer's disease - but her symptoms were kept at bay for three decades. Researchers think it could be due to another rare gene found in her body and, if that is true, it has the potential to be used in the development of a treatment.