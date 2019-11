Image caption

The Observer is one of several papers to lead with Prince Andrew's "bombshell" interview with the BBC's Emily Maitlis, which was broadcast on Saturday evening. The paper focuses on the alibi which the Duke of York gave when asked about Virginia Giuffre's claim he had sex with her when she was a teenager. The duke said on the night of the alleged encounter, he was at home after a visit to Pizza Express. The paper describes the prince's account of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein as "sometimes rambling and contradictory".