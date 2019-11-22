Newspaper headlines: Corbyn's Brexit 'neutrality' and the 'Duke of nothing'

By BBC News Staff
  • 22 November 2019
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's pledge to remain neutral in a second EU referendum means he will refuse to back his own Brexit deal. The paper says he was accused of an "abject failure of leadership" following his revelation in the BBC Question Time debate.
Image caption Mr Corbyn's move risks alienating both sides of a deeply divided Labour Party, the Times adds. The Conservatives will use the Labour leader's stance to seek to win a swathe of Leave-voting constituencies, the paper says.
Image caption As part of a summary of the key news lines from the BBC debate on Friday night, the Guardian says Mr Corbyn revealed his "neutral stance" after mounting pressure to pick a side - while Boris Johnson was challenged over his trustworthiness and accused of "fomenting racism".
Image caption The Duke of York has stepped away from his flagship business scheme, the i's lead story reports. Prince Andrew had faced growing pressure over his role in Pitch@Palace following the fallout from a BBC interview in which he spoke out about his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Image caption The UK will lead the way in finding a cure for dementia by doubling research funding, the Daily Express reports. The paper leads on an exclusive interview with Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who details the £1.6bn spending pledge.
Image caption Meanwhile, family doctors have voted to scrap home visits at a British Medical Association meeting, the Daily Mail reports. It says GPs backing the move said travelling to and from patients' homes was too time-consuming - while critics said the "heart and soul" of the profession was at risk.
Image caption The Daily Star leads on Only Fools and Horses fans criticising convention organisers for charging up to £375 for a photo and autograph with the show's star, Sir David Jason. Some of the money will go to charity, the Star adds.
Image caption The Sun brings us some light relief with the latest gossip from the jungle. The tabloid claims Cheryl Tweedy and fellow Girls Aloud stars plotted to make their ex-bandmate Nadine Coyle eat turkey testicles on I'm a Celebrity.