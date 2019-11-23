Newspaper headlines: Tories' free hospital parking and Labour's 'pension trap' payouts

By BBC News Staff
  • 23 November 2019
Image caption More than three million women would be offered compensation for increases to the state pension age if Labour wins the election, the Observer reports. Labour's latest economic pledge would see women affected given payments of up to £31,300, the paper says.
Image caption Running the same lead story, the Sunday Mirror says shadow chancellor John McDonnell described the £57bn pledge as a "debt of honour". The idea of compensation has long been fought for by the campaign group, Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi).
Image caption In contrast to the Labour-friendly headlines above, the Mail on Sunday leads on a warning about a government led by Jeremy Corbyn from the ex-head of MI6. Richard Dearlove's claim Mr Corbyn poses a danger to national security is an "extraordinary intervention," the paper says.
Image caption The Conservative Party's manifesto - dubbed Boris Johnson's "big Christmas gift" to voters - makes the front of the Sunday Express. The manifesto's main pledge is to deliver Brexit by January.
Image caption An end to NHS hospital car parking charges for millions of people is the Tory manifesto pledge to grab the Sunday Telegraph's attention. A Conservative government would introduce free parking at hospitals for several groups of people, including disabled people and night shift staff.
Image caption The prime minister's promise not to raise taxes is the focal point of the Sunday Times' front-page article on the manifesto launch. The "triple tax lock" promise means the rates of income tax, national insurance and VAT would not rise under a Conservative government.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning
Image caption As is often the case, an unusual story on the front page of the Daily Star Sunday stands out from the rest of the papers. This time it's all about Coronation Street star Kim Marsh's "nightmare hospital dash" after she was scratched in the eye by her pet Chihuahua.