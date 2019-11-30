Newspaper headlines: Tributes to London Bridge attack victim as PM pledges reforms

By BBC News Staff
  • 30 November 2019
Image caption Jack Merritt, one of two victims killed in the London Bridge attack on Friday, was a "beautiful spirit who took the side of the underdog", says the Sunday People, quoting his father.
Image caption The Daily Star also pays tribute to Mr Merritt, calling Friday's attack the "London terror scandal".
Image caption The Sunday Times leads on Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledging new anti-terrorism laws if the Tories win the general election on 12 December. Ian Acheson, a former counter-terrorism official, claims a warning he gave in 2016 that the parole system "could not cope with terrorists" was ignored.
Image caption The Observer also looks at how the attack has affected the election campaign. It leads on the prime minister's pledge to introduce "utra hardline reforms" for those convicted of terrorist offenses, and Labour's criticism of cuts to prison services, probation privatisation and the country's sentencing system.
Image caption The justice system is "playing 'Russian Roulette' with people's lives" by allowing people convicted of terrorist offenses "back on the streets", says the Sunday Express. The paper quotes Chris Phillips, former head of the UK national counter-terrorism security office.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph reports that the London Bridge attacker, Usman Khan, 28, attended a Whitehall event under police escort this year and was "regarded as a model convict". It says that, as a result, "it was not regarded to be a problem" for him to attend the event on Friday where the attack began.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror publishes a photograph it claims is of Khan buying food "72 hours before his London Bridge rampage".
Image caption Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday publishes claims about the Duke of York's business affairs. The paper includes a statement from Buckingham Palace which says that, during the duke's years as the UK's trade envoy, "the aim, and that of his office, was to promote Britain and British interests overseas, not the interests of individuals".

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning