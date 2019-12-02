Newspaper headlines: 'Brilliant' London Bridge attack victim 'killed for caring'

By BBC News Staff
  • 2 December 2019
Image caption The Daily Mirror is among the papers to pay tribute to Saskia Jones, 23, who was the second victim of Friday's London Bridge attack to be named. It says she and Jack Merritt, 25, were "failed by a cash-strapped, broken justice system".
Image caption The Sun says the victims "dedicated their lives to combating the poison of violence and hatred".
Image caption The victims died "trying to improve peoples' lives", says the Metro.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that a "close associate" of London Bridge attacker Usman Khan - who it names as Nazam Hussain, 34 - has been "arrested and recalled to jail" on "suspicion of preparing terrorist acts". It says the arrest was not linked to Friday's attack and that "a number" of convicted terrorists are expected to be sent back "in the coming days".
Image caption The Times also claims that Mr Hussain was arrested, and notes that he was jailed alongside Khan in 2012, and whose family, it reports, came from the same village in Kashmir. The paper also reports that Khan was freed "despite being assessed as posing a risk of serious harm to the public".
Image caption The Daily Mail also splashes on the claim about Mr Hussain, who it reports was detained "just hours" after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a review of the licence conditions of convicted terrorists. "His arrest means new offences were allegedly discovered within hours of the review being demanded," the paper reports.
Image caption The Express simply reports that a 34-year-old man was detained in Stoke-on-Trent - Khan's hometown. It describes Jones as a "justice crusader".
Image caption Mr Johnson has been accused of "twisting the facts" and turning the attack into an election issue, the Guardian reports. The paper claims the Tories "sought to push a perceived advantage" by promising an end to early release for convicted terrorists.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on plans laid out by the boss of hedge fund TCI to punish directors of companies that don't disclose their carbon dioxide emissions. It says the move "underlines rising investor concerns over climate change and the pressure on boardrooms to respond".
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Star splashes on weather warnings that an "Arctic bubble" could cause "travel chaos" in the UK.

