Newspaper headlines: Trump's NHS pledge, and online gambling fears

By BBC News Staff
  • 4 December 2019
Image caption The Daily Telegraph is among several papers to lead on Donald Trump's three-day visit to the UK for a Nato summit. The paper splashes with Mr Trump insisting the NHS would not be on the table during future US-UK trade talks even if "you handed it to us on a silver platter". Labour has claimed the health service could be "for sale" in a post-Brexit trade deal.
Image caption The Daily Express also leads with the US president's comments, alongside an image of Mr Trump with his wife Melania on Tuesday. The couple's itinerary included a reception at No 10 where they met other world leaders.
Image caption The Guardian's front page says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn remains sceptical about the US president's claims. It reports Mr Corbyn saying on Tuesday: "If that's the case, why have these talks gone on for two years?" He later told the BBC's Jeremy Vine he would seek assurances from Mr Trump at an evening Buckingham Palace reception.
Image caption "Corbyn casts doubt on Trump's NHS pledge," is the i newspaper's headline for the same story.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Sun says Mr Trump's remarks have "crushed" the Labour leader's claim that the NHS is for sale.
Image caption The Times claims Boris Johnson has risked a trade row with the US president by signalling that he will push ahead with a tax on technology giants such as Google and Facebook. Mr Johnson said he "deplored" trade wars and the UK would do everything it could to stop them, the paper reports.
Image caption The Daily Mail focuses on an NHS survey which says that more than half of adults in the UK now gamble. The report has prompted warnings over the promotion of online betting.
Image caption The Daily Mirror's lead sets out how Labour plans to put an extra £6,716 into household budgets. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell will vow to end "rip-off Britain" during a speech in Birmingham on Wednesday, the paper reports.
Image caption The London Bridge terror attack features on the front page of the Metro. The paper details a statement issued through Scotland Yard by Lukasz, who works at the Fishmongers' Hall venue where the stabbing attack began. He said he "acted instinctively" by grabbing a pole to try to stop Usman Khan.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Star carries a story about a gold hunter who claims to have discovered the UK's largest gold nugget in a Scottish river. The lump of pure gold, which weighs 121.3g (4.2 oz), could be worth £80,000.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning