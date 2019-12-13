Newspaper headlines: 'Rejoice for Boris' or the 'Nightmare before Xmas'?

By BBC News Staff
  • 13 December 2019
Image caption The Tories are "set for the biggest win since Thatcher in 1987", says the Times, with the paper also declaring that the 2019 general election could be the "worst result for Labour in more than 80 years", if the exit poll is correct.
Image caption The Sun hails the prediction as a "crushing win for Bojo", and features a picture of Boris Johnson carrying his happy-looking dog Dilyn.
Image caption The Guardian says Jeremy Corbyn will "likely face pressure to quit" if Labour suffers the "crushing defeat" suggested by the exit poll.
Image caption A beaming Boris Johnson is pictured posing for a selfie with a member of the public on the front page of the i newspaper. It says the prime minister has been "unleashed".
Image caption The Daily Star takes a somewhat different approach with its coverage, suggesting the election "got comical". It pokes fun at Labour's Diane Abbott for "sporting odd shoes" while out campaigning, and says the country has "gone to the dogs" with "Bozo The Clown" Boris Johnson on course for a clear majority.
Image caption The Daily Mail says the country should "rejoice" if the exit poll is accurate, declaring that it would be a "thumping win" for Boris Johnson that would give the Conservatives a majority of 86.
Image caption The Labour-supporting Daily Mirror leads with a more sombre tone, calling it the "Nightmare Before Xmas". It says Jeremy Corbyn will have presided over the "worst Labour result since 1935", if the exit poll is correct.
Image caption The prediction points to "vindication for Johnson", according to the Financial Times, with the paper also highlighting that Nicola Sturgeon's SNP is "poised to take 55 of 59 Scottish seats".
Image caption The Tories are "light years ahead", says the Metro, as it leads on the exit poll beamed on to BBC HQ with the headline "Landslide for Boris".
Image caption "Victory for Boris... and for Brexit!" declares the Daily Express following what it calls a "bombshell" exit poll. The paper leads its "general election special" with a picture of a waving Boris Johnson.
Image caption The Independent also goes with a similar picture, saying Johnson is "set for the largest Tory majority since Thatcher". It says the forecast of a landslide win for the Tories would see Corbyn's Labour dropping below 200 MPs.

