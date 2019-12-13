Image caption

The i weekend splash strikes a less positive note, warning of the "battle for the United Kingdom". Inside, the paper says Mr Johnson now faces "the daunting challenge" of maintaining the Union. The SNP won 48 of Scotland's 59 sets on Thursday, prompting Nicola Sturgeon to reiterate her calls for another Scottish independence referendum. The PM spoke with her by phone on Friday, saying he "remained opposed" to a second vote.