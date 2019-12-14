Newspaper headlines: Boris Johnson's 'Whitehall revolution' after election win

By BBC News Staff
  • 14 December 2019
Image caption Boris Johnson's next steps after his election win feature on several of Sunday's front pages. "PM to wield axe on cabinet" is the Sunday Times's headline. The paper claims Mr Johnson is planning a "revolutionary" government that will see ministers sacked, Whitehall departments abolished and civil servants replaced by external experts. Up to a third of cabinet face the sack in a February reshuffle after the scheduled Brexit date, it adds.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph claims Mr Johnson's planned overhaul of Whitehall is part of a bid to show the government "works for the people". The paper also reports planned reforms to the civil service, including a review of hiring and firing processes. Separately, it claims Mr Johnson has ordered an urgent review into decriminalising non-payment of the BBC licence fee, which costs £154.40 annually for watching live TV or iPlayer.

by £33.9bn each year by 2023-24.
Image caption The Sunday Express leads on details of the Queen's Speech on Thursday, when Parliament formally opens. The paper says the PM will guarantee in law the government's plans to increase NHS spending.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday splashes with a full-page image of the moment the exit poll was announced on Thursday night - predicting a large Tory majority. Boris Johnson is seen having leapt to his feet over the poll, while his partner Carrie Symonds congratulates him.
Image caption In the Observer, Jeremy Corbyn gives an account of Labour's election failure. Mr Corbyn writes that he takes his share of responsibility for the party's defeat.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Star Sunday reports Anton du Buke has warned he could leave Strictly Come Dancing after more than 15 years.

