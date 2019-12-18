Newspaper headlines: NHS and High Street 'boost' in Queen's Speech

By BBC News Staff
  • 18 December 2019
Image caption Many of the papers look forward to Thursday's Queen's Speech, in which she will lay out the new Conservative government's agenda. The Daily Mail picks out what it calls "Boris's high street boost", which it says comes in the form of a business rates tax cut for half a million independent firms. Tory sources tell the paper the tax break will be worth up to £12,500 a year.
Image caption Also previewing the Queen's Speech, the Daily Telegraph reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will enshrine in law a £33.9bn increase in annual NHS spending by 2023-24 as soon as MPs have voted through the Brexit bill.
Image caption The i says Mr Johnson is putting the health service at the "heart" of the government's legislative programme. The address will be "pared back", the i reports, although it will include a crackdown on violent crime.
Image caption "Boris: I'll wrap up Brexit" is the lead headline on the Daily Express. It says the prime minister put his Conservative MPs "on standby" on Wednesday night to rush his Brexit deal through the Commons.
Image caption The Financial Times reports the British Armed Forces face a funding crisis that "threatens to ground aircraft and restrict deployments of support vessels". It quotes one military official as saying the shortfall in the defence budget is equivalent to £1bn in the next financial year.
Image caption Tony Blair "stuck the knife into Labour's 'comic indecision' over Brexit", the Metro reports on its front page. The former Labour leader used a speech in London to warn the party is "finished" unless it abandons the policies of Jeremy Corbyn. Mr Blair said the party needed "not just a different driver but a different bus", the Metro says.
Image caption The Daily Mirror reports on what it describes as "forgotten families" who were victims of last month's floods and have nowhere to go during the festive period. It centres on a couple who were left homeless by the floods, saying they may have to spend Christmas Day in their car.
Image caption An investigation by the Times has found that hedge funds have been "eavesdropping" on the Bank of England's press conferences before they are officially broadcast. The bank has discovered that a feed of its press conferences was being sent to traders "who hope to profit by acting on the governor's comments before the rest of the world", reports the Times. Hearing what Mark Carney says before others "can be highly lucrative", the paper says.
Image caption The girlfriend of snooker player Jimmy White has been glassed in the face in a "bar-room brawl", the Daily Star reports. Beauty queen Jade Slusarczyk was left "drenched in blood" after her head was sliced open, according to the tabloid.