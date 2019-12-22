Newspaper headlines: Wet Christmas and a wonder diet

By BBC News Staff
  • 22 December 2019
Image caption The festive weather forecast makes headlines, with the Daily Star pointing out it's likely to be a wet Christmas, rather than a white one. Some 91 flood warnings are in place as torrential rain batters Great Britain, it says.
Image caption The situation has prompted local authority leaders in northern England to demand the government fund upgrades to the flood defence system, the Guardian reports.
Image caption "The sight of waterlogged houses in England is set to become increasingly common, with thousands of new homes due to be built in areas at high risk of flooding," says the Financial Times, which pictures water flowing at unusually high levels under a road bridge in Kent.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on an investigation suggesting millions of online shoppers are being duped by reviews that are being sold to internet retailers to boost their ratings.
Image caption A liquid diet restricting people with diabetes to just 800 calories a day has been "shown to put type 2 into remission", says the Daily Express. Some 5,000 obese patients will be given a "soup and shake" diet when the NHS adopts the programme in April, the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads with a plea for donors from the parents of a four-year-old boy who needs a new heart.
Image caption "Carboom," is the Sun's front-page headline, on a story about a man who blew up his car when he lit a cigarette, having previously sprayed it with air freshener.
Image caption The Times carries an investigation suggesting extremists are holding makeshift Sharia trials, circulating banned books and openly grooming young Muslim inmates in UK prisons
Image caption And the i follows up the story about Tesco suspending production of charity Christmas cards at a factory in China, after a six-year-old girl found a message claiming prisoners were being "forced to work against our will" inside one of the cards.