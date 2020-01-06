Newspaper headlines: UK's 'worst ever rapist' and Iran crisis deepens

By BBC News Staff
  • 6 January 2020
Image caption Tuesday's front pages are dominated by the jailing of the serial sexual predator Reynhard Sinaga, who was found guilty of 136 rapes. "Britain's worst ever rapist," leads the Daily Mirror. The ongoing international crisis following the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike also makes many of the front pages.
Image caption The Metro also leads on the sentencing of Sinaga, who it says is believed to be the "world's most prolific rapist". The paper reports the mature student targeted lone drunk victims outside nightclubs in the early hours, posing as a Good Samaritan and offering them a place to stay.
Image caption "How many more did he rape?" asks the Daily Mail on its front page. The paper says Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered a review into whether tougher controls are needed for the date rape Class C drug GHB, which Sinaga gave to his victims.
Image caption The Guardian says Sinaga is thought by police to have abused at least 195 men over two and a half years. Its second story is the Iran crisis, and the paper features a striking photograph of dozens of mourners surrounding the coffin of Soleimani during his funeral procession in Tehran.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports the US saying it is moving troops out of Baghdad at the request of the Iraqi government, in what the paper says is being seen as a conciliatory step. Writing in the paper, former UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says the killing of Soleimani has opened the "biggest ever cracks" in the Western alliance.
Image caption "UK caught between Trump and Europe," headlines the i newspaper. It reports Britain, France and Germany joined forces to "plead for calm" after Soleimani's death, while Downing Street affirmed its opposition to US missile strikes on Iran's cultural treasures.
Image caption "Soleimani successor vows to expel US as security threats drive up oil," is the front page of the Financial Times. It says crude broke through $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time in more than three months after Washington warned of an increased threat to Middle Eastern oil and gas facilities following the military commander's death.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Times reports the Ministry of Defence has stepped up contingency plans to evacuate military personnel and civilians from Iraq by dispatching a team of about 20 senior planners and liaison officers to the embassy in Baghdad over the weekend.
Image caption Departing from the rest of the front pages, the Daily Express reports the prime minister has prepared a "massive spending spree that will herald a 'decade of renewal'". Chancellor Sajid Javid will use the first Budget after the UK leaves the EU to inject £100bn into infrastructure projects, it says.
Image caption "Joke of York: Ricky has a pop at Andy," leads the Sun. It says "scathing" host of the Golden Globe awards Ricky Gervais "savagely mocked" Prince Andrew in a "blistering monologue" at the LA ceremony.
Image caption "Light van man," puns the Daily Star, as it reports white van men are reversing stereotypes by ditching fast food, alcohol and cigarettes to boost their fitness.