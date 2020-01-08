Newspaper headlines: Harry and Meghan back to work and Cyprus rape case

By BBC News Staff
  • 8 January 2020
Image caption There's no single story dominating Wednesday's front pages, but many carry photos of the woman at the centre of the Cyprus rape case, as well as pictures of Harry and Meghan attending their first engagement of the year. The Metro's main story says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of "hiding" after he "failed to appear in public for the 11th day running" as MPs called for answers over the Iran crisis.
Image caption "We're orf again," says the front page of the Sun as it runs claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "looking to move to Canada for a significant portion of this year as they actively consider their future role in the Royal Family". The paper quotes "pals" of the couple saying they want to spend some of the next two months in the country after a "highly successful" holiday there.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also features a similar picture of Harry and Meghan, but it splashes on a story about citizens' rights after Brexit. It says the EU has warned the prime minister not to water down protections for its citizens living in the UK after Brexit ahead of the first meeting between Mr Johnson and the new European Commission president.
Image caption The Daily Express reports emergency service workers were attacked 200,000 times last year, according to an investigation carried out by the paper. It found only 9% of offenders reach the courts and says in one of the worst cases a paramedic was kicked in the head while he was on his knees treating a patient.
Image caption "Hundreds of British troops 'on standby' in Iran crisis," says the Guardian. It reports that British warships, helicopters and several hundred military personnel have been put on standby of 48 hours or fewer for deployment in or near Iraq in case of a further escalation in the Iran crisis.
Image caption The Times reports Mr Johnson has warned his cabinet it is "time for the slaughtering of scared cows" as he promised to cull projects of his predecessors Theresa May and David Cameron. It says ministers were ordered on Tuesday to send the Treasury suggestions for projects that could be cut or abandoned.
Image caption The Daily Mail says the FA Cup's new betting deal, which allows Bet365 to show matches on its website and mobile app, are a "slap in the face" to FA president Prince William. "The close links between the governing body and betting firms makes a mockery of the fact all the 3rd round kick-offs were delayed by one symbolic minute to publicise a mental health campaign backed by Prince William," it says.
Image caption "Breast cancer test hope," reads the headline on the front of the i newspaper. It reports that scientists have discovered an "incredibly haul" of breast cancer genes that show risk of the disease, as part of a collaboration of 450 institutions.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on a warning from the outgoing governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, who says central banks are low on ammunition to fight recessions. In a wide-ranging interview, the paper reports the governor was "optimistic for the City's prospects after Brexit."
Image caption In a story the tabloid calls "bonkers but true", the Daily Star reports that famous cartoon Danger Mouse almost "got whacked by the Italian Mafia after worried US telly execs fear the show would offend crime bosses."