There is continued speculation and comment about what the Guardian calls a right royal mess.

It says the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step back from their frontline duties raises complex questions ranging from taxpayers' support for the royals to the future of the institution.

The Sun is worried that a disastrous mess may get worse. Finding a solution, concludes the Times, will not be easy, because no one has ever been here before.

It believes the trickiest area is security - and who will pay for the couple's protection if they spend half of their time in Canada.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Queen has demanded that negotiations on Prince Harry and Meghan's royal future should provide a blueprint for generations to come.

The Daily Mirror says royal sources have revealed Prince Charles wants to keep them at the heart of a progressive monarchy for the 21st century.

The Daily Express hopes the couple will feel able to accept what is offered in their best interests and that of the monarchy. The Daily Mail argues that if they want to become private citizens and become financially independent, they should do it by their own endeavours.

Meanwhile, the front page of the Irish News sums up Friday's agreement to revive power sharing in Northern Ireland with the headline "Deal Done, the Work Begins". For the Belfast Telegraph it was a case of better late than never.

The Belfast News Letter feels both Sinn Fein and the DUP have climbed down. It thinks Sinn Fein has accepted a deal which is much tamer on the Irish language legislation than it had hoped for.

And the DUP has agreed to proposals which are strikingly similar to a draft deal rejected in February 2018.

The Financial Times feels the crisis affecting the plane maker, Boeing, has deepened following the release of a series of internal messages in which staff admitted flaws in its 737 Max airliner.

It believes the documents raise concerns about the company's attitude to safety and call its values into question.

The Guardian describes the messages as shocking, saying they add to a sense of chaos and incompetence at Boeing.

The Daily Mail says that if there is a grain of truth in the allegations, then it is going to take more than the departure of the chief executive to get Boeing off the ground and salvage its reputation.

And the i tells how an accountant and his girlfriend made a 9,000 mile trip from New Zealand to his home in Thornbury, near Bristol.

Joss Quilty describes how he and Romy Romagnoli drove a Toyota Land Cruiser through 23 countries. Along the way they needed armed guards to travel along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, and had a close shave with a Taliban suicide bomber.

Mr Quilty still has the travel bug and is planning a trip from Alaska to Argentina. He says walking around Bristol doesn't exactly have the same appeal.