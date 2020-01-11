Newspaper headlines: William's 'sadness' as Queen calls royal 'summit'

By BBC News Staff
  • 11 January 2020
Image caption The latest twists and turns in the royal saga continue to dominate the front pages. "Showdown at Sandringham" is the take in the Sunday Express, which says the Queen will hold a meeting with Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William, while Meghan could join via conference call from Canada.
Image caption The Sunday Times leads on the Duke of Cambridge who - the paper says - has spoken of his "sadness" at the broken bond with his brother. The paper says Prince William told a friend that they are now "separate entities".
Image caption The Mail on Sunday says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a reality check about the "dire financial impact of abandoning the Royal Family" at Monday's meeting with the Queen.
Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan told Elton John about their plans to step back as senior royals before they told the Queen, according to the Sunday Mirror. The paper says the singer has been a "shoulder to lean on" for the couple.
Image caption "Crisis at the Palace" is the headline in the Sunday People, which says the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex haven't spoken in six months.
Image caption Away from the royals, the Observer reports that Iran's "embattled regime" has been shaken by a wave of domestic and international criticism after admitting its forces shot down a passenger plane. It says the country's leaders are facing "possibly the biggest crisis" since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Image caption And Love Island is back on the front pages - making the lead in the Daily Star Sunday - ahead of the show's return on Sunday for its winter series. The paper says there are calls for one of the contestants to be axed over claims he is a big-game hunter.