Newspaper headlines: Harry 'in turmoil' and 'royal soap Oprah'

By BBC News Staff
  • 12 January 2020
Image caption A photo of the Queen leaving a church service at Sandringham features on many of the front pages, ahead of the meeting of senior royals on Monday. During those talks, Prince Harry will be warned there are "formidable obstacles to overcome" before he can stand down as a senior royal, according to the Daily Mail.
Image caption The Times says Prince Harry is "in turmoil" over cutting his royal links and would be "heartbroken" if he had to sever ties altogether. However, a source close to the couple has told the paper that Meghan is determined to step away.
Image caption "Heaven help us" is the headline in the Metro, which says the Queen appeared "deep in thought" as she left church on Sunday.
Image caption The Sun claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may threaten a "tell-all" interview in the US to get their way at the royal summit. The paper says Meghan's PR team is already in touch with chat show host Oprah Winfrey.
Image caption The possibility of a candid interview is also the lead in the Daily Mirror, which says a Palace source described it as the "nuclear" option.
Image caption And it's the same angle in the Daily Telegraph, which says Buckingham Palace fears the couple will go public with "damaging accusations" about the family if they do not get what they want. The paper says Monday's meeting is expected to last several hours.
Image caption The Daily Express says Monday's "showdown" will see the Queen and senior royals spell out the full cost of quitting to Prince Harry and Meghan.
Image caption Pictured on the front of the Guardian is British film director Steve McQueen, who tells the Guardian that the Bafta Awards could become redundant if they continue to fail to recognise diverse talent. He says Bafta needs to undergo reform to avoid a repeat of this year's nominations.
Image caption The i leads on the impact of the sugar tax, saying an Oxford University study has credited the government levy with "revolutionising the industry". The paper reports that soft drink makers have cut sugar content by 28% on average.
Image caption Featuring on the front of the Financial Times are comments from the head of MI5, Andrew Parker. It quotes him as saying he has "no reason to think" that the UK's intelligence-sharing relationship with the US would be hurt if Britain adopted Huawei technology in its 5G mobile phone network.
Image caption And the Daily Star focuses on criticism that some of the exhibits in the British Museum are "glorifying colonialism". The paper describes the critics as "snowflakes".