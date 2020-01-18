Newspaper headlines: 'Freedom at a price' as Queen seals 'hard Megxit'

By BBC News Staff
  • 18 January 2020
Image caption There's only one story in town on Sunday's front pages - the deal struck between the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the pair's future. Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles and will not receive public funds for royal duties. "Freedom... at a price," says the Sunday Express. They will become known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Image caption "They're out," says the Sunday Times. The paper reports the Queen issued a statement saying Harry and Meghan would "always be much loved members of my family". It says the deal "amounts to the abdication of the royal 'rock stars'".
Image caption The Sunday Mirror says Harry and Meghan were "cut loose from the royals" as the Queen ordered a "hard Megxit" (though we're not convinced they were her exact words...) The couple agreed to pay back £2.4m of taxpayers' money spent on refurbishing their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday says under the terms of the "historic deal thrashed out at Sandringham yesterday" the pair will cease to be working members of the Royal Family from the spring and will not perform any official duties on behalf of the Queen, "effectively leaving 'The Firm' completely".
Image caption "Payback time," is the headline of the Sun on Sunday. The tabloid reports that Prince Charles, Harry's father, will continue to fund the couple with his private money.
Image caption "Harry and Meghan cast out," is the Sunday Telegraph's splash. The paper says the "seismic statement" revealed the Sussexes' departure would be "much more complete than previously thought". Elsewhere, the paper reports the prime minister is preparing to impose new restrictions on low-skilled migrants moving to Britain on the first day after the Brexit transition period ends in December. "No 10 to shut door on EU migrants to years early," it says.
Image caption The Observer is the only Sunday paper not to lead on the royals, instead reporting that Boris Johnson will warn his cabinet to focus all their energy on developing policies for post-Brexit Britain - or face the sack in a reshuffle within weeks. In its royal story, the paper quotes the Queen as saying she was "particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family".
Image caption "Harry gets heir dryer off Queen," puns the Daily Star. Describing it as the "Queen's revenge", the paper says the monarch "had the final say on Harry and Meghan's future last night, effectively cutting them out of the Royal Family".
Image caption "Harry and Meghan out in the cold," is the headline on the front of the Sunday People as it reports the pair plan to live most of the time in North America.