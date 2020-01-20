Newspaper headlines: Harry's 'sadness' and 'duke and duchess of Netflix'

By BBC News Staff
  • 20 January 2020
Image caption Nearly all of Monday's front pages lead on Prince Harry's first speech since Buckingham Palace announced the terms on which he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will step back from being senior royals. The Daily Telegraph says the duke spoke of his "great sadness" over his split from the Royal Family, but said he had "no other option".
Image caption "Harry: We're so sad it has to come to this," is the headline in the Daily Mirror. "Prince hits back," the paper says, as it reports Harry defended his wife Meghan during the speech.
Image caption The Daily Express picks up on similar comments and describes him as "emotional" as he spoke at the charity function.
Image caption The Times also leads on Harry's sadness at giving up his royal duties, but also reports the Royal Family's "nervousness over striking a hybrid deal was prompted by 'tabloid scaremongering'", including claims that Meghan was planning to sign a contract to represent Givenchy. But sources close to the Sussexes have denied that any such deals are on the cards, according to the paper.
Image caption "The duke and duchess of Netflix?" is the Daily Mail's headline. Also covering the prospect of the couple entering into commercial deals, it quotes sources saying Harry and Meghan plan to set up a film and TV company. It says the pair received a "boost" after a senior executive from the streaming service Netflix said they would like to work with them.
Image caption Sticking with the royals, but with a different angle, the Sun says Princes William and Harry have "ended their two-year feud" after holding "secret peace talks to save their family". The paper says the brothers agreed to "cut out 'toxic' individuals around them and put aside their differences".
Image caption The Metro, which was sent to print before Harry's speech, says the Queen brought Prince Andrew "in from the cold yesterday" after signing off the couple's exit. "They're out," the paper says alongside a picture of Harry and Meghan. "He's in," it says, next to a picture of the Duke of York joining the Queen at church.
Image caption Away from the royals, the Guardian front page focuses on an investigation into Africa's richest woman, Isabel dos Santos.
Image caption The i reports on a new cervical cancer screening upgrade, which it says will save thousands of lives and could hasten the eventual eradication of the disease.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that Chancellor Sajid Javid's comments to the paper on Friday, in which he said the UK would diverge from EU rules after Brexit, have alarmed Brussels and business. European diplomats and trade experts spent the weekend "trying to make sense of" his remarks, it says, with one envoy warning the kind of trade relationship outlined by Mr Javid would harm the economy.