The main photo on the front of the Metro is dedicated to Monty Python star Terry Jones, who has died at the age of 77. The paper's top story is on the spread of the Chinese coronavirus, as the UK stepped up its precautionary measures. The virus is "on its way to Britain and may even have arrived already," the paper says, adding that that medical teams are meeting planes arriving in Heathrow - including one from Wuhan, where the outbreak began.