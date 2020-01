Image caption

"Airlift to save Britons trapped by virus" is the Mail on Sunday's dramatic take on government plans to evacuate more than 200 Britons from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the deadly new coronavirus was first seen. After initially saying it would leave Britons in Wuhan in a bid to contain the virus, the government has performed a U-turn, the paper says, after concluding keeping their citizens there could be a "death sentence".