Image caption

The loss of a US sporting legend is reflected on many of Monday's front pages. Basketball star - and Oscar winner - Kobe Bryant was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people when his private helicopter crashed on Sunday morning. The Metro has a picture of the father and daughter with the caption "double tragedy". Elsewhere, the paper's main story reports on Britons stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan - where the coronavirus first emerged - as the city remains on lockdown.