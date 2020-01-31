Newspaper headlines: 'Make leave not war' and 'what next?'

By BBC News Staff
  • 31 January 2020
Image caption "What next?" asks the i weekend as Britain leaves the European Union after 47 years of membership. Public celebrations and protests in Britain mirrored dismay in Brussels, the paper says. It questions the future of the UK as trade talks are set to begin.
Image caption The Sun says "make leave not war" as it marks Britain's exit and the paper carries the PM's plea to bring the UK together. It says the PM admits to some "anxiety and loss" about the country's departure - adding that he pledges "hope and opportunity" for the whole country.
Image caption "Rise and shine", says the Daily Express,"it's a glorious new Britain". The paper carries 10 pages of special reports in its "historic Brexit edition".
Image caption "The day we said goodbye", says the Guardian. The paper's Jonathan Freedland asks "how does a nation say goodbye to its neighbours?" as he reports Friday evening's events. For some "this was Independence Day", he says, for others "it was a national bereavement".
Image caption "A moment of history" leads the Daily Mirror which says the UK "wakes up to a future outside the EU". Its headline demands: "Now build the Britain we were promised".
Image caption Boris Johnson has ramped up the pressure on the EU as the country departs, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says the PM is "preparing to impose full customs and border checks on all European goods entering the UK after Brexit".
Image caption The FT leads with Britain's EU departure, saying the country's "tumultuous" membership ended in an "unprecedented blow to the process of post-war integration on the continent". It describes Mr Johnson's statement on Friday night as "sober but optimistic".
Image caption The Daily Mail's lead story is the news that Britain has seen its first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. "How many more UK victims of virus?" it asks as it notes officials are still trying to trace travellers who have flown in from the Chinese city at the centre of outbreak. Britain's departure from the EU is reduced to a small box - promoting the paper's giveaway of a "Brexit tea towel".
Image caption I'm a Celebrity... presenter Declan Donnelly has thanked a TV vet for helping "mend his stricken dog", the Daily Star reports. "On this historic day," the paper says, "we've got the big story".