The Mail on Sunday reports messages sent between the Duke of York and a confidante in 2011 questioned the mental health of one of his accusers, Virginia Giuffre. The paper says it has seen copies of messages which branded Ms Giuffre a "sick girl". The Duke declined to comment, the paper says. The Mail also reports claims by an actress that she was seduced by Rolling Stone Sir Mick Jagger aged 15. Rae Dawn Chong tells the Mail Mr Jagger did not know her age at the time of the alleged fling - the paper says Sir Mick declined to comment.