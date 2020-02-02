Newspaper headlines: 'Terror returns to London' and 'freed for rampage'

By BBC News Staff
  • 2 February 2020
Image caption The man who stabbed two people on a south London high street on Sunday left prison just days ago after serving time for terror offences, the Guardian reports. The paper says Sudesh Amman was said to have a "fascination with dying in the name of terrorism". He was jailed in December 2018 and freed in January, the paper adds. Sunday's attack has been declared as an Islamist-related terrorist incident.
Image caption "Freed to go on rampage" says the Daily Star as it reports armed police shot Sudesh Amman dead on Streatham High Road seconds after he launched his attack. The paper claims Amman used a stolen £3.99 kitchen knife which he took from a high-street store.
Image caption The Daily Express leads with the same story and notes how Whitehall sources have confirmed Amman was freed just last week after serving half his sentence for distributing extremist material.
Image caption Concerns were raised about the Streatham attacker's conduct in prison, the i reports. The paper says the 20-year-old was under surveillance but shot dead after his rampage on Sunday.
Image caption "Terror returns to streets of London" says the Times, which reports how the Streatham attacker was under surveillance by MI5. The paper says the attacker - Sudesh Amman - kept a notebook in which he wrote one of his goals in life was to "die as a shuhada" - or martyr.
Image caption In other news, the Financial Times reports that car giant Nissan is drawing up plans to move its entire European operations into Britain if Brexit leads to tarrifs with the EU. The paper cites sources as saying a contingency predicts the Japanese company could undercut rivals through the move - as the cost of its cars to UK buyers would be cheaper than other makes manufactured in the EU.