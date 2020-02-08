Newspaper headlines: UK faces 'major' outbreak and 'mansion tax' plans

By BBC News Staff
  • 8 February 2020
Image caption Britain could suffer a "major outbreak" of coronavirus, according to the microbiologist who co-discovered ebola and the presence of Aids in Africa, reports the Sunday Times. Prof Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, is said to be "increasingly alarmed" by the rapid spread of the virus, the paper says.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph reports that Boris Johnson is weighing up "shock plans" to impose a "mansion tax" on owners of expensive homes, in a move the paper says will "infuriate" the Conservative Party's grassroots and "stun" MPs. The paper says the prime minister and Chancellor Sajid Javid are also considering cuts to pension tax relief for the Budget next month, in a bid to fund a "huge increase" in public spending.
Image caption The government is set to deliver the "biggest revolution in transport and communications in Britain since the Victorian era", according to the Daily Express. The paper says the planned infrastructure spending is designed to ensure the whole country enjoys a "renaissance of prosperity" after Brexit.
Image caption The Department of Health and Social Care has been selling the medical data of millions of NHS patients to American and other international drug companies, according to the Guardian. The paper says the department had misled the public into thinking the information would be anonymous.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror reports that a soldier lay dead in an Army camp for three weeks before he was found late last month. Bernard Mongan's superiors failed to spot he was not on duty, according to the paper.
Image caption The Sunday People leads on a story about Jeremy Bamber, who was convicted of murdering his adoptive parents, sister and her twin sons in 1985. The paper quotes what it calls his "closest friend". The case has become publicised again because of a new ITV drama, White House Farm, which is based on the real-life events in 1985.
Image caption England footballer Dele Alli sent a video making fun of an Asian man over the coronavirus, reports the Daily Star. The paper says he has since apologised for his comments.

