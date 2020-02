Image caption

The Times has the same story. It reports that the man had travelled to China for a sales conference, before visiting a ski resort in the Alps. Meanwhile, the paper says the Labour party is "at war" over its ongoing leadership contest. Sir Keir Starmer's campaign has been accused of hacked into an internal party database - something Sir Keir and his team deny. Some MPs see it simply as an attempt to damage the frontrunner's bid, the paper says.