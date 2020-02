Image caption

Reports that the Queen's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn, are to separate after 12 years of marriage feature in several papers, but make the splash for the Sun. Mr Phillips - son of Princess Anne and cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry - is "devastated", a source told the paper. The report by the paper's executive editor Dan Wootton also claims that the Queen "is believed to be upset" - but there is no official confirmation at this stage from the royal family of the split.