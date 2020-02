Image caption

Mr Javid's resignation was the result of a "brutal power struggle", the Financial Times says. It says Mr Javid walked out in protest after clashing with Boris Johnson's most senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, about how to manage the UK's finances after leaving the EU. The front page also finds room for an opinion piece by writer Robert Shrimsley, who writes: "While Mr Javid's departure was clearly unintended, it fits the theme of this reshufffle - that compliance trumps competence.