A "pioneering" police scheme has reduced reoffending rates in a "landmark" trial experts say could transform how the justice system deals with violent crime, according to the Guardian. The paper says more than 2,660 offenders took part in an experiment where they avoided prosecution if they joined a rehabilitation programme for issues such as mental health problems and substance abuse. The first results of the trial found a 15% drop in reoffending after two years for those who took part in the scheme compared with those who did not, the paper says.