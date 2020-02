Image caption

The main photo on the front of the Daily Mail is of the late Princess Margaret's son, the Earl of Snowdon, and his wife the Countess of Snowdon who have announced their divorce. The paper's top story is on the savings bank National Savings and Investments, which has cut its interest rates. Savers have been "dealt a fresh blow," the paper says, and the move will "raise questions over the value of putting money away".