City A.M. leads with an exclusive story about Barclays trialling technology to monitor employees' computers. The paper says the software alerts staff if they are not deemed to have been "in the zone" enough and urges them to "avoid breaks" if they do not hit targets. One whistleblower told City A.M. it is causing stress. Barclays told the paper this type of technology is "widely used across the industry" and colleague wellbeing is of "paramount importance".