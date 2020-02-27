Newspaper headlines: Major events and economy 'under threat' from virus

By BBC News Staff
  • 27 February 2020
Image caption The majority of Friday's front pages consider the possible impact of the new coronavirus in the UK and globally. The Times carries a warning from England's chief medical officer that major sporting and cultural events are at risk of cancellation and schools could close for at least two months due to the outbreak. It comes after the World Health Organization said that the outbreak had reached a "decisive point", and the number of cases in the UK rose by three to 16.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that the government is considering a ban on mass gatherings, but adds that Prof Whitty stressed on Thursday that no decisions have been made. It says that theatre performances, events such as the London Marathon and major football and rugby games could also be at risk.
Image caption Elsewhere, the Guardian splashes with fears that the virus could be as damaging to the world's economy as the 2008 financial crisis. It comes as financial markets across the globe plunged further on Thursday.
Image caption The Financial Times also reports that US and European stock markets slumped into correction territory on Thursday, citing selling pressure driven by the coronavirus outbreak.
Image caption Meanwhile, the i newspaper says the virus poses a "shutdown threat" to Britain.
Image caption "The 111 Virus Farce" is the Metro's headline. It reports that a man who fears he has coronavirus claimed he was given a hospital appointment by a NHS 111 call-handler, rather than being advised to self-isolate.
Image caption And the Daily Mirror claims virus "panic" has caused UK shoppers to stockpile hand gel, medicine, groceries and nappies.
Image caption The Daily Mail says Canada will soon stop providing security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who formally step down as senior royals from 31 March. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said it has been providing assistance to the couple "intermittently since November 2019" after they began spending more time in Canada.
Image caption The Daily Express says the UK has warned the EU it will walk away from trade talks in June unless progress has been made towards a deal. Talks formally begin on Monday.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that TV host Jeremy Kyle, whose eponymous chat show was taken off air by ITV last year following the death of a guest, will be "back soon".

