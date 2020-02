Image caption

Both the Home Office row and Mr Johnson's personal news feature on the front page of the Mail on Sunday, but the paper leads with a "major new Whitehall storm". The Mail has seen leaked emails by a senior government adviser who says agriculture and fishery production "certainly isn't" critically important to the UK economy. The remarks from the adviser - who is a colleague of the PM's strategist Dominic Cummings - are "astonishing", the paper says.