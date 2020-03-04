Newspaper headlines: 'Life on hold' as UK 'ready for the worst'

By BBC News Staff
  • 4 March 2020
Image caption "Life on hold for three months", declares the Daily Mail. The paper says Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "battle plan" for dealing with a serious coronavirus outbreak could force Brits to "suspend their social lives" and cut back on eating out, going to the pub, shopping and shows.
Image caption The Guardian's lead focuses on a suggestion that police investigations into some killings could be halted and 999 response times extended under contingency plans to help forces deal with a severe outbreak.
Image caption The Times reports that the NHS "stepped up preparations" after the government published its "action plan". Hospitals have been told to "convert wards to isolation units" and "see as many patients as they can via video calls because their beds will be needed to treat coronavirus sufferers", the paper reports.
Image copyright Alamy
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports the government's warning that up to 20% of the UK's workforce could be off sick . The paper says the NHS could "treat only the sickest patients".
Image caption The government's plan to make the country "ready for the worst" left the UK on "full alert" on Tuesday night, the Daily Express reports.
Image caption The i newspaper stresses that ministers' warnings relate to a "worst-case scenario". It points out that they are working on the basis of an "upper limit" 500,000 extra deaths from the virus, but they believe the toll "will be much lower".
Image caption The Financial Times leads on the US central bank slashing interest rates in response to mounting concerns about the virus' economic impact. It points out that Bank of England governor Mark Carney suggested different countries would take "domestically tailored" approaches rather than the "big bang co-ordination of the financial crisis".
Image caption The Metro carries a photo of the Queen wearing gloves while presenting honours at Buckingham Palace - reporting it was the "first time" this has happened. She "usually has her hands uncovered" to pin medals, the paper says, but "seemed to be taking no chances". The same image of the Queen appears on six other front pages.
Image caption The Sun leads on the same story, saying that the monarch "refused to be cowed by the coronavirus scare" and "sensibly" chose to wear the gloves. The Queen "gives gongs in gloves", it adds.
Image caption The Daily Star compares government plans to "draft in" retired NHS staff and the armed forces to TV show Dad's Army. "Don't Panic!" says the paper's headline. Mr Johnson's advice to the public, it reports, is to "keep calm and carry on".
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror claims that the Crown Prosecution Service is to "probe its assault charge prosecution" of late TV presenter Caroline Flack after claims that it "pursued a 'show trial'".