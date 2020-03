Image caption

The majority of the front pages also feature pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after they attended one of their final official events as working royals on Saturday - the Mountbatten Festival of Music. The Mail on Sunday opts for a full-length image of Meghan, who wore a striking red gown to match Prince Harry's Royal Marines officer's mess jacket. The paper's lead focuses on the Queen's response to coronavirus, reporting that she has "vowed" not to let the outbreak stop her from performing her duties.