Newspaper headlines: 'Prepare to stay home' and stock market 'meltdown'

By BBC News Staff
  • 9 March 2020
Image caption Many of the papers lead on the warning for Britons that anyone with a cold will soon be asked to stay at home for a week to help slow the spread of coronavirus. The Daily Mail reports that the advice will be issued by health officials within a fortnight as the number of cases rising quickly.
Image caption It's the same lead for the Daily Telegraph, which says pensioners will also be advised to limit social contact - but health officials stressed that the country had not reached that point yet.
Image caption "Cough? 'Stay home' order" is the headline in the Daily Express, which says the prime minister has urged the country to "pull together" to defeat coronavirus.
Image caption As well as looking at the next advice, the i newspaper also reports that supermarket deliveries are going to take place around the clock to meet demand.
Image caption The Guardian focuses on the stock markets posting their steepest falls since the 2008 financial crash, claiming coronavirus has triggered "panic selling". It says almost £125bn was wiped off the value of the FTSE 100 in the fifth-worst day in the history of the index of leading UK company shares.
Image caption The Times claims hundreds of billions of pounds of wealth vanished in a few hours on Monday as the odds on a global recession "dramatically shortened".
Image caption An oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia saw global markets fall at the fastest pace in three decades, according to the Financial Times.
Image caption "Meltdown" is how the Daily Mirror describes the stock market crash, saying millions of British workers have seen their pensions hit by the plunge.
Image caption Social media giants helping combat fake news about coronavirus is the lead in the Metro. The paper says Google, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have joined forces with the NHS, which has warned that bogus information is risking lives.
Image caption And the Daily Star claims it has a "cunning solution" to the toilet roll 'crisis', saying it has provided "cut out and keep bog roll" inside its paper.