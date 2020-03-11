Newspaper headlines: 'Tories splash the cash' and £30bn 'war on virus'

By BBC News Staff
  • 11 March 2020
Image caption The image of Chancellor Rishi Sunak holding the Budget details is splashed across most of the front pages. The Daily Express calls it a "bold battle plan for Britain" as the government looks to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
Image caption The new chancellor "ditched a decade of Conservative orthodoxy", according to the Guardian, which says Mr Sunak claimed the Tories were now "the party of the public services".
Image caption The Times describes it as "Sunak's road to riches", saying the chancellor announced the biggest budget giveaway for almost 30 years. It claims that over the entire parliament running up to 2025, the government will borrow an estimated total of £300bn.
Image caption The Financial Times claims Rishi Sunak's first Budget was "warmly received" by most Conservative MPs but not the markets.
Image caption Mr Sunak pledging a £30bn war chest to tackle coronavirus is the focus for the Daily Mirror.
Image caption "Dr feelgood to the rescue" is the take in the Daily Mail, which describes Mr Sunak's performance as an "assured Budget debut".
Image caption Britain entering a new phase in its response to coronavirus is the lead in the Daily Telegraph. It says the response will move from the "contain" phase to the "delay" phase in the fight against the virus, aimed at postponing the peak of the crisis until June.
Image caption The same story makes the front of the i, which says the UK is escalating its response. It reports that social distancing and remote working will be among the strategies the public will be advised to adopt.
Image caption The coronavirus outbreak hitting Westminster is the focus for the Metro. The paper says Boris Johnson will not be tested because he did not come within two metres of his government colleague - Nadine Dorries - who was the first MP to be diagnosed with the virus.
Image caption And the Daily Star's main story is about the threat of seagulls - it says a crackdown on culling them means the UK is facing "mass attacks".