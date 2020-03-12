Newspaper headlines: PM's 'bleak' warning and markets in 'meltdown'

By BBC News Staff
  • 12 March 2020
Image caption Boris Johnson's warning that many more families will "lose loved ones" from coronavirus makes the front of many of the papers. The Daily Express called it a "bleak but frank assessment of the emergency facing the country".
Image caption The Daily Mail describes the prime minister's warning as "chilling", adding that it was one of the "bleakest messages delivered by any modern prime minister".
Image caption The Metro says the prime minister, who called it the "worst health crisis in a generation", held back by delaying any shutting down of schools or banning public events.
Image caption The next steps announced by the PM amount to a "nuanced response", according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says the measures contrasted with those taken by other countries, which include school closures and flight bans.
Image caption The Guardian says medical, scientific and public health experts have criticised the UK's approach. The papers says the measures put England at odds with neighbouring countries - highlighting the more stringent moves made by Scotland, which is banning gatherings of more than 500 people, and the Irish Republic and France - which are both closing all schools.
Image caption "Is it enough?" is the headline in the Daily Mirror. It carries quotes from former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who says many people will be surprised and concerned "we are not moving sooner".
Image caption The i focuses on the new advice from the government that people with a new cough or fever should stay home for seven days.
Image caption The FTSE 100 suffering its worst day in more than 30 years makes the front of the Times. It says experts are warning that the global economy could be tipped into recession by the coronavirus crisis.
Image caption The United States' central bank will inject trillions of dollars into the financial system in a bid to calm markets, reports the Financial Times. It says the markets "responded violently" to Donald Trump's ban on travel from Europe to the US, with one expert calling it "the most expensive speech in history".
Image caption And away from the coronavirus outbreak, the Daily Star claims football legend Eric Cantona is being lined up for ITV's I'm a Celebrity.